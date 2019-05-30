Preview: All Points East 2019 (weekend 2)

The end of May is a pretty significant time for The Edge. Not only can we relax after the chaotic cramming of exams and the neck-deep pile of deadlines; the final days of May also signify the start of festival season. So far we’ve had the BBC Radio One Big Weekend and South Central. Next up, All Points East.

All Points East runs over the course of 10 days, with various different big-name artists performing during that time. So far the likes of Christine and the Queens, The Chemical Brothers and The Strokes in weekend 1 (24-26th May), with weekend 2 kickstarting this weekend with Bring Me The Horizon, Mumford and Sons and Bon Iver headlining this East London-based festival.

The Edge will be hitting it hardcore this Friday when Bring Me The Horizon take to the stage in their only UK outing of 2019, following the release of their sixth studio album amo. The Sheffield based post-core legends will be supported by the iconic rap duo Run The Jewels, notorious for their Rick and Morty-esque videos, who are expected to release their next album Run The Jewels IV in the coming months.

Another exciting act to look forward to is YONAKA, who are performing at All Points East on the same day as their much-anticipated debut album Don’t Wait ‘Til Tomorrow is released to the public. The atmosphere should be charged with energy and Victoria Park filled to the brim with lovers of rock, rap, and everything in-between for the grittiest day of All Points East so far.

If rock isn’t your thing, the variety of acts across the weekend is immense, so there is likely something to tickle your tastebuds, be it Dizzee Rascal or Mac DeMarco, All Points East has something for everyone.

All Points East will run over this weekend (31st May – 2nd June) in Victoria Park, London. Tickets are still available here.