Acts to Look Forward to at Slam Dunk 2019

With Slam Dunk Festival 2019 quickly approaching and a stacked lineup full of unmissable artists, here are my top 5 must-see bands for the weekend. If you’re yet to buy your ticket, you can still buy them for Slam Dunk North on Saturday 25th May 2019 and Slam Dunk South on Sunday 26th May 2019 here.

Knocked Loose

Here for their debut appearance at Slam Dunk festival, Knocked Loose have added two appearances to their European tour which sees them play this year’s edition of the festival. The chaotic hardcore 5-piece from Oldham County, Kentucky will be bringing their intense and hard-hitting style of metallic hardcore to the stage with hits like ‘Deadringer’, ‘The Gospel’ and ‘Counting Worms’. More recently, their EP Mistakes Like Fractures, released earlier this year, includes a cover of ‘Slings and Arrows’ and has been said to “unleash blue hell”. Don’t miss the rare chance to see this hardcore outfit before they head back to the States.

You can catch Knocked Loose on the Impericon Stage at 1:00pm.

Trophy Eyes

Returning to Slam Dunk after releasing their third album, The American Dream, Trophy Eyes will be hitting the stage, turning their previous punk and hardcore sounds into more modern-rock, emo and pop-punk with songs such as ‘You Can Count on Me’ and ‘Friday Forever’. The 5-piece, from New South Wales, Australia, are sure to get the crowd singing and energised with their catchy choruses, mosh-worthy riffs and atmospheric hooks. It isn’t often that Trophy Eyes venture over to play the UK so you most definitely wouldn’t want to miss their set.

Make sure to get down to the Marshall Stage at 2:00pm to see Trophy Eyes.

Boston Manor

5-piece pop-punk band from Blackpool, England, Boston Manor are back for their third appearance at Slam Dunk. The release of their second album, Welcome To The Neighbourhood, in 2018 was highly anticipated and certainly did not disappoint. With hit songs ‘Halo’, ‘Flowers in Your Dustbin’ and ‘Bad Machine’, the album twists towards the darker side of pop-punk, straying away from the ever-so-typical aesthetics and sounds of many pop-punk bands and instead makes its very own stamp on the scene. Lead Singer Henry Cox has stated that Slam Dunk is one of the bands’ favourite festivals, and so they will be “making it one to remember”.

Catch Boston Manor on the Monster Energy Stage at 1:25pm.

Neck Deep

One of the biggest pop-punk bands of the 21st century, Neck Deep kicked off their worldwide sell-out tour of The Peace and The Panic by playing Slam Dunk way back in 2017. Now the band are going full circle to finish off their tour at Slam Dunk 2019. The 6-piece hailing from Wrexham, Wales, will be playing the pop-punk dominated Monster Energy Stage, opening for New Found Glory and All Time Low, before heading off to start working on their next highly-anticipated album. You can expect to see huge anthems in ‘Can’t Kick Up The Roots’, ‘In Bloom’ and ‘Happy Judgement Day’ on their return to Slammy D.

Neck Deep will play the Monster Energy Stage at 5:45pm.

All Time Low

Would a pop-punk festival really be complete without them? Headlining the Monster Energy Stage are every pop-punk kids’ favourite band, All Time Low. Lead singer Alex Gaskarth has announced that “there’s been a bit of an ATL drought in the UK recently, so thought it’s best to come back and tear shit up with some rad bands. Bring your life jackets”. So we can expect a set celebrating the 10th anniversary of ‘Nothing Possible’, along with playing older material that us fans have been crying out for that they haven’t played for a while. Headlining and closing the festival will surely come with some surprises and will bring a lot of fun and pandemonium along too. These two dates at Slam Dunk are All Time Low’s only scheduled UK tour dates, so don’t miss out.

Head to the Monster Energy Stage at 8:30pm to watch All Time Low.