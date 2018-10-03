Preview: Husky Loops at the Joiners

Husky Loops, hailing originally from the beautiful Italian town of Bologna, is made up of three young chaps – Danio (vocals & guitar), Pietro (percussion) and Tommaso (bass) – who now reside in London after their decision to study at the Royal College of Art. On their travels, Husky Loops have brought a quirky and unique sound to the indie-rock scene.

Starting out they released a song titled ‘Dead’, which garnered the band some much deserved attention from radio stations up and down the country. Alongside this, there’s their second release ‘Fighting Myself’, which just like the former track, takes a more grittier and heavier sound when compared to more recent releases from the band.

In stark difference to the gritty sounds of early releases comes a perfect smoothness of vocals and synth-driven delicacy. The three-piece manage to incorporate an elegant synthetic sound whilst still injecting an abrasive punch with some driven guitars and some strong choruses as shown in ‘Fighting Myself’. The band boast an appeal to those who are fans of bands such as Yonaka, Spring King and Airways, whilst also honing appeal with fans of bands like The 1975, Stereo Honey and Demob Happy.

Having picked up some support slots with bands such as Yak, Sunflower Bean and Placebo, the band are no strangers to touring and will be bringing their eclectic sounds on tour with them to the iconic Southampton venue The Joiners.

Catch Husky Loops at The Joiners on 10th October by purchasing your tickets here.