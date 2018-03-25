Preview: Lower Than Atlantis at Engine Rooms, Southampton

A band who have graced main stages at festivals such as Reading and Leeds and headlined others like 2000Trees, Lower Than Atlantis are in Southampton on a run of intimate gigs.

After achieving mainstream success with 2014 LP Lower Than Atlantis and more recently ‘Safe in Sound’ the Watford quartet swapped out London’s Dingwalls for London’s Brixton Academy and stepped up to the main stages of an array of European festivals.

Despite nearly calling it a day as a band on several occasions, it would most certainly seem like the LTA lads are on top of their game right now with a thriving and loyal fan-base as well as an eventual build-up of respect within the alternative community.

Lower Than Atlantis have come a very long way since their 2008 release of debut EP ‘Bretton’ where Mike Duce’s (Vocalist and Rhythm guitarist) vocals were harsher and the lyrics were much more brutal. Despite a shift in sound from their more hardcore vibe to a more typical rock sound, the band have managed to maintain a very loyal and also rather large fan base. The band, who are now arguably more accustomed to larger venues such as Brixton Academy and Manchester Academy, have decided to bring their hectic live shows back to some more intimate settings. The rumours were confirmed about LTA’s 6th studio album on twitter last year and the announcement of these tour dates have brought new and old school fans of the band to cry out for long-lost fan favourites from older albums such as ‘Far Q’ and ‘World Record’ to be incorporated into this tour – in which Duce has agreed to do via Twitter.

The band also bring along the excellent Milk Teeth (2nd April-15th April), Boston Manor (3rd May-14th May) and The Faim (all dates).

Lower Than Atlantis are here in Southampton for a sold-out show on April 12th bringing their frantic live shows to Engine Rooms.

You can also find them on their extensive tour at venues such as Watford Colosseum on April 13th and at Concorde 2 in Brighton on the 15th. Remaining tickets available here.