Preview: Jamiroquai at Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

Britain’s most successful funk band Jamiroquai are set to head to Birmingham’s Barclaycard Arena on November 4th as part of their European tour. Fronted by lead singer Jay Kay, the three-piece is one of the most influential bands to come out of the UK since their formation in 1992. Having recently recovered from his back surgery that resulted in the band’s summer dates being postponed, Jay Kay will lead Jamiroquai in support of their seventh studio album ‘Automaton’ that was released in March of this year after a seven-year sabbatical.

Proving that their acid jazz and funk sound refuses to submit to the corrosive nature of time, ‘Automaton’ like all six of their other albums unsurprisingly reached the top 10 in the UK charts. The show, however, will undoubtedly be drenched with a multitude of hits from across the band’s discography, such as ‘Cosmic Girl’, ‘Little L’, and of course the band’s biggest hit ‘Virtual Insanity’. The latter epitomising the distinctive sound of Jamiroquai, with the irresistible blend of ‘70s-era soul and house rhythms overlaid with Jay Kay’s smooth vocals, whilst also providing one of the most iconic music videos of all time. With over 26 million album sales worldwide, I am sure you need no help in understanding the magnitude of the funk pioneers.

The show will certainly not be one to miss, with the experienced band knowing full well how to put on a performance for fans from any generation. Jamiroquai is unquestionably born to entertain, with Jay Kay widely renowned for his unwavering, pulsating energy and his faultless taste in extravagant hats, donning them way before Pharrell decided to impose himself on the musical scene.

Jamiroquai will not only headline the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham but also have two dates in London’s O2 Arena on the 3rd and 6th of December.