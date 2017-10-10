Preview: Zara Larsson at Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth

Zara Larsson first gained fame at the age of 10 after winning the Swedish version of Britain’s Got Talent. She then went on to sign a record deal with TEN Music Group in 2012. Larsson first hit the UK music scene in 2015 when she featured on MNEK’s hit single ‘Never Forget You’ and she soon followed this up with ‘Lush Life’ in 2016, arguably the song of that summer. Larsson had great success with singles released from her debut album with 6 out of 8 singles reaching the top 15 in the UK charts. Larsson achieved a UK number one single at the age of 19 on her collaboration ‘Symphony’ with Clean Bandit. Larsson’s debut album ‘So Good’ was released on the 30th March this year and it achieved a top ten charting position. Larsson is currently embarking on a UK and Europe tour – her first official tour.

The tour spans through October to November, beginning in Iceland on the 13th of October. She will then move onto the UK and Ireland playing a string of dates, including the Portsmouth Guildhall on the 27th October. The tour is set to feature all of her hits from her debut album including ‘I Would Like’ and ‘Ain’t My Fault’. Larsson is supported on this tour by fellow Swedish songwriter and music artist ‘Juliander’.

Zara Larsson is part of the new breed of young pop stars. Her fun electro-pop sound is sure to make for a good gig and, hopefully, she uses this tour to showcase her great vocals on what is likely to be the first of many tours for the pop star.

Tickets for Larsson’s show in Portsmouth on 27th October are are available here.