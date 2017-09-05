Preview: The Big Moon at The Loft, Southampton

Indie/rocky/poppy girl band The Big Moon – so called because “It controls the tides, is probably the reason why life on earth exists and is this giant sort of full stop that everyone on Earth’s eyes rest on when they look up at night… I’m not saying that we are like any of those things, but what a thing to be named after.” – are one of the most talented bands out there at the moment, what with Juliette Jackson’s crooning vocals and the intricate riffs and drum rolls to match them. Not just that, but they’re also ridiculously cool and have already done so much in their musical careers – they toured with VANT, The Maccabees, and The Vaccines in 2015, signed to Fiction Records and were playlisted by BBC Radio 1 in 2016, and released Love In The 4th Dimension in April 2017.

They also played on Marika Hackman‘s album, I’m Not Your Man, which was released in June 2017.

Their sound is contagiously uplifting and catchy, from the defiant chorus of “Hi, I’m not invisible / I’m on your side / I’ll be formidable” in ‘Formidable’ to the distinctively beautiful vocals of Jackson, to the incredible production of Love in the 4th Dimension which has energy oozing out of it. With vocals that are as strong as they are distinctive, their live performances are consistently tight and professional, with a whole lot of girl love and positive messages about respect and consent to boot. They have gorgeous harmonies, incredible lyrics, and are just unlike anything else out there at the moment.

The Big Moon will be touring from September 23rd-October 20th. Tickets for the tour are available here.