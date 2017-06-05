Preview: Community Festival 2017

This year it’s all about the day festival.

Community festival comes to Finsbury Park for the first time ever, and it features an assorted line up.

Hailed a ‘one day celebration of the best in new music’, it certainly is that. With the likes of The Wombats, Catfish and The Bottlemen, Slaves, and more, gracing Finsbury Park on the 1st of July.

Catfish and the Bottlemen are headlining the new festival, having achieved roaring success since the release of their debut album The Balcony (Island/Communion).

The Wombats are also playing and excitement is high for them this year, as they are celebrating ten years since the release of their debut album, A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation (14th Floor Records). They announced a special one-off show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their show – coincidentally it is on 30th June. So if you missed out of that, you can catch them at Community.

Although Community Festival is new to Finsbury Park this year, it originated from a muti-venue event in Shoreditch, which started in 2015. The festival has been organized by Festival Republic, the team behind Latitude, V Festival, and many more.

The festival will also see the likes of Darlia, Fickle Friends, The Hunna, Nothing But Thieves, and Redface play.

Grab your tickets here.