Preview: Bestival 2017

This year’s Bestival has a new home, in the delightful Lulworth Estate on Dorset’s Jurassic Coast, 7th-10th September. It’s a four day festival which previously took place on the Isle of Wight, where it won countless awards from UK Festival Awards over the years including ‘Best Medium-Sized Festival’ four times and ‘Best Major Festival’ thrice. Created by Rob da Bank and his wife, they bring the most eclectic line-up year after year, with a Bollywood Tent, and fancy dress everywhere you look (they set the Guinness World Record for the most people in fancy dress at an event in 2010 with 55,000 people), as well as a temple featuring pyrotechnics and lasers!

The ’boutique’ festival is very involved in various charities including Oxfam, Amnesty International and Water Aid. They try to reduce their carbon emissions at the festival through encouraging people to bike or swim to Bestival, to share lifts and you can even exchange your recycling for cups of tea which I will definitely be making the most of! They often have some ‘different’ ideas, like their ‘Breastival’ turt for breastfeeding mothers, or their inflatable church where people can (and do) get married.

Bestival 2017 is set to be just as weird and environmentally concerned, along with a fantastic line up. The Castle Stage will feature The xx, A Tribe Called Quest, Dizzee Rascal and Loyle Carner; The Box will have Jamie T, Twin Atlantic and Clean Cut Kid. Annie Mac and Andy C will be in Temple, while over on the Bollywood Stage they have Tayo and Fatman Scoop. With other stages including HMS Bestival, Reggae Roots and Invaders of the Future (where you can find The Tuts!), they’ll also have the world’s biggest confetti canon and the world’s biggest bouncy castle. What more could you want from a festival?

