Preivew: Dua Lipa at O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Starting out as a YouTube sensation at the age of 14, Dua Lipa was spotted by talent scouts and signed to Warner Bros. Studios. In 2015, aged 19, she then exploded onto the music scene with her hit ‘Be The One’ which landed her a UK top-ten single. Since then, she has had three other top-40 singles and is set to release her self-titled debut album this June, which will be followed by a nationwide tour. This success has also seen her pick up an NME Award and a nomination for Critics Choice at this year’s Brit Awards.

The tour spans throughout the year, with some European shows already having been played throughout April, and she will now return to the UK for a host of shows in June and October, including her date in Bournemouth’s O2 Academy on the 6th October. The tour is set to feature her most successful hits, including the recently released ‘Blow Your Mind (Mwah)’ as well as her commercially successful duet with Martin Garrix on ‘Scared To Be Lonely’.

Dua Lipa is in a commercially fought area and is often compared to other rising stars such as Zara Larsson or Anne-Maria. This tour, in support of her album, thus stands as her perfect opportunity to stamp her authority. I’m hopeful that she will have the perseverance and talent to do just that.

Tickets for Lipa’s show in Bournemouth on 6th October are available here.