Preview: TRNSMT Festival

Following the announcement that T in the Park will be put on hold, the city of Glasgow has taken the reigns with the inaugural outing of its sister festival TRNSMT. Taking place on Glasgow Green over the weekend of 7-9th July, the non-camping festival will see several a native Scott take the stages, as well as many of their non-Scottish contemporaries, to unite lovers of alternative and innovative music from every corner of England to the iconic Scottish city.

In a statement, organisers confirmed that “TRNSMT will offer entertainment over two stages – with a line-up that will highlight talent across the musical spectrum, from the most influential band in fans’ lifetime to their favourite new, under the radar artist on the King Tut’s Stage – powered by Utilita. Fans will enjoy music, arts, culture, bars and restaurants as they customise their individual festival experience across the 3 days.”

And with its first outing, the line-up could not be any bigger: headliners Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro will take to the main stage over the weekend, with an amass of incredible support. Friday will see Everything Everything, Rag’n’Bone Man, London Grammar and Belle and Sebastian perform, whilst Saturday will showcase the likes of Stormzy, The Kooks, George Ezra and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Sunday finishes the festival with a bang, as the celebrated Biffy Clyro are joined by fellow Scotts Twin Atlantic, as well as Two Door Cinema Club and special guests The 1975. The return to Glasgow will mark the festival as particularly special for Biffy Clyro, who emerged from the city’s rock scene to achieve international success, and whose fans are infamously fervent in their hometown.

TRNSMT Festival takes place from 7th-9th July 2017 in Glasgow Green. Tickets are available here.