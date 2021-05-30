Britney’s Opening Acts

Undoubtedly, one of the best artists today is Britney Spears. Her career has seen many highs and lows as well as different re-inventions of this much-loved performer, but what about those who have opened for her? Well, our writers give you their take on who are some of the best to support the princess of pop!

The Pussycat Dolls

The group that dominated the charts in the 2000s, the Pussycat Dolls, were fortunate enough to be an opening act for the Britney Spears Circus tour in 2008. At this point in their career, Pussycat Dolls were selling millions of records from their hits ‘Don’t Cha’ and ‘When I Grow Up’. They were pop royalty in their own right. But to open for Spears is a whole new level of power and honour.

The Pussycat Dolls were the opening act for the American leg of the tour, meaning I sadly never got to see them live alongside my favourite performer of all time. Though I didn’t get to experience this epic concert line-up, I can only imagine the energy of the crowd being warmed up by some pop classics waiting for Spears to come onstage in her circus attire and increasing the energy of the night. It sounds like the most epic event in pop history and anyone who got to experience Pussycat Dolls and Britney Spears in the same night should consider themselves blessed! – Morgan McMillan

Nicki Minaj

Ah, Nicki Minaj is a spectacular artist in her own right, but combining her with Britney was an amazing treat for fans. Minaj supported Britney on the American leg of her FemmeFatale tour and boy, they were showing the world what it really meant to be a powerful woman in music. The energy that Minaj gives is what we all need in life. She came out on stage in create costumes and raised the roof as she began singing ‘Starships’.

Unfortunately, I did not attend but I am very jealous of those who did. Without a shadow of a doubt, fans got to see peak Minaj having fun and reminding us all that she is a boss in the pop, R n’ B and rap scene. – Jo Lisney

Steps

It seems crazy to think that back in 1999, Steps toured the US and Canada opening for Britney on her debut concert tour. Imagine getting to hear ‘Tragedy’, ‘5,6,7,8’, ‘…Baby One More Time’ and ‘(You Drive Me) Crazy’ all in one night – it’s any late 90s/early 00s child’s dream, right?



Unfortunately, touring with Britney is largely credited as being the cause of Steps’ split in 2001, as H’s friendship with Britney caused a rift with the rest of the band, so there’s no chance of them ever touring together again. However, if by some miracle they did, it would be nothing short of spectacular. Steps have gone from strength to strength over the last few years, and recent hits such as ‘Scared of the Dark’, ‘What the Future Holds’ and ‘Heartbreak in this City’ would surely sound incredible alongside Britney’s music. Maybe the whole idea is ‘Better Best Forgotten’, but a girl can only hope! – Becky Davies