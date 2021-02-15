2021 Ultimate Gigs: Enter Shikari

The Enter Shikari boys have been strong leads of the heavy-rock music scene for a while now, and their upcoming tour – which has now been postponed to the 9th June at the O2 Guildhall Southampton – is one which I’ve been looking forward to for a while. Considering the gig was meant to take place all the way back in April 2020, it’s been a long time coming for us to be graced with their brilliant tunes again.

After proving themselves through stellar performances at both ‘2000 Trees Festival’ in 2018 and ‘Reading and Leeds’ in 2019, it’s no surprise that Shikari’s upcoming tour was met with great disappointment when the band had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, fans will be pleased to hear the tour has been rescheduled for the summer of 2021 and personally I can’t wait!

The four-piece are known for their general chaos when performing live, and this is what I love about them the most. From encouraging the audience to mosh like hell (in a safe way of course), to making the crowd sing melodies from some of their most notable songs like ‘Sorry You’re Not a Winner’, all the way to bringing ‘The Spark Machine’ onto the stage; Enter Shikari really know just how to put on a cracker of a show.

It should be no surprise when they’re in their 20th year as a band, but every time I see them live I am blown away by their ultimate stage presence and political messages. Frontman Rou Reynolds proves that politics and music work so well together, as he never fails to call out the system for all its wrongdoings when he has the platform to do so. Even when playing songs such as ‘Live Outside’ and ‘Take My Country Back’ from The Spark (2017), as well as a plethora of tracks from the ever-so-political album The Mindsweep (2015), it is clear to feel politics seeping through the airwaves.

If you’re looking for a gig to attend in the new year when everything is hopefully back up and running then go and support the entertainment industry by grabbing yourself a ticket to Enter Shikari’s show – there’s no doubt that you’ll come away from it a newly-formed fan!

Check out the video for Enter Shikari’s live performance of single ‘Live Outside’ from Reading and Leeds 2019 below.