2021 Ultimate Gigs: My Chemical Romance

There isn’t a concert next year that hasn’t got more hype surrounding it than My Chemical Romance‘s return to the UK, after a 6 year-long hiatus from music. 6 years y’all, that’s a damn long time. Legends in both the emo and alt-rock scene, with 4 albums, 2 live albums, and 2 compilations under their belt, MCR are a golden jewel in the crown of noughties rock, and the whole world was devastated when they announced their breakup back in 2013. Now, after several successful solo careers, they’ve returned once again to bless us with their sweet sound. Let’s just say, ‘I’m Not Okay’.

The band are due to play 3 dates at Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK, to a sold-out crowd of 30,000 people each night; I was lucky enough to snag tickets. Let me tell you, that was the MOST stressful ticket buying experience I’ve ever had, and I’ve done a fair few rounds with Ticketmaster at this point. It felt like the entirety of alt-rock fans in the UK were trying to get tickets; they sold out in less than 2 minutes. I myself had 2 laptops open, my phone, my sister’s laptop, and my friend’s computer open at 8:59am just to try and get the tickets, I was THAT determined. But god, if My Chemical Romance’s return in California 2019 is anything to go by, that show is going to be absolutely legendary (granted that COVID doesn’t get it delayed for a second time).

Gerard Way himself is an iconic showman, flouncing about the stage in all his glory, but the bandmember I’m honestly most excited to see perform is Ray Toro. Lead guitarist for the group, he’s wildly underrated; he’s the genius behind some of MCR’s most loved guitar riffs, like the off-kilter whining opening riff of ‘Give Em Hell, Kid’, the heavy guitar solo of ‘Boy Division’ that plays on loop in my psyche constantly, the high strung chords of ‘Famous Last Words’, not to mention a boatload of others. I can’t wait to experience his immense talent live.

It’s gotta be the biggest gig of 2021, or at least the biggest gig for the alternative music scene, and it’s going to be incredible.

Check out the video for ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’, live from LA, below.