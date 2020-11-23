This Week in Live-Streams (23/11/20)

This week, our picks from The Edge is celebrating some of Britain’s most beloved artists. From indie to pop to early 2000s rock – we have you covered. Why not see who is streaming this week?

Who? Fontaines D.C.

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Monday 23rd, 8.30pm (GMT)

Why? The band was labelled “One of the best new bands of our time” by The Times and “The most electric rock’n’roll band of the 2020s” by MOJO. They have had a stellar year with the release of their album A Hero’s Death (2020) was highly praised by all, including our writers over at The Edge (you can read the review here.) They are bringing this intimate gig to you this coming Monday for only £10 too! It is worth it, I promise you.

Who? Dua Lipa

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Friday 27th, 8.30pm (GMT)

Why? For £11.99, you can chill out with miss Dua Lipa herself – well, virtually that is. As a big name artist, paying £11.99 to see her perform from the comfort of your home is an AMAZING opportunity considering her tickets are usually priced at £60+. Ok, you won’t get the same vibe as in person but you can deck out your living room and party away for a much cheaper experience. She has proven time and time again her talent, with tunes such as ‘IDGAF’, ‘Don’t Start Now’ and ‘UN DIA’, you’d be crazy to miss this stream. For those still unconvinced, why not check out her cover of ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ below.

Who? Kaiser Chiefs

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Saturday 28th, 8pm (GMT)

Why? Ahh, we all love a bit of the Kaiser Chiefs don’t we? The are so British that it would be wrong to not include them in this week’s rundown. With tunes such as ‘I Predict A Riot’, ‘Ruby’ and ‘Everyday I Love You Less and Less’, they will definitely give you a wave of nostalgia for the early to mid-2000s. Of course, they will play newer tracks but the £10 for the ticket is worth it, even just for the big hits.