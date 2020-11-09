This Week in Live-Streams (9/11/20)

This week in streams is varied. From nu-metal to rock to… marching bands? Yes, you heard it right! Check out who is streaming this week.

Who? 311

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Wednesday 11th, 8pm (GMT)

Why? As one of the earlier nu-metal bands, 311 paved the way for other bands such as Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit. With hits such as ‘Down’ and ‘Love Song’, this is something to tune into for about £15.50. A ticket will get you access to an exclusive live-stream performance (Music Album), 60 minutes pre-show access of behind-the-scenes at the Hive, open-forum hangout with the band after the live show and 48 hours access to the stream when the original has finished.

Who? iHeartRadio HBCU Homecoming Celebration

Where? You can access the stream here.

When? Thursday 12th, 12pm (GMT)

Why? Performances include Khalid and H.E.R as this stream celebrates marching bands in a never-before-seen virtual experience, featuring Hampton University, North Carolina A&T, Prairie View A&M, and Florida A&M. Although not big in the UK, this is a free stream that is a little different for you on your Thursday lunch time!

Who? Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Friday 13th, 8pm (GMT)

Why? For £10, you can get up close and personal to Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes a the O2 Academy Brixton. Virtually, fans will invade the stage, pick the setlist and chat with the band via interactive screens. For those who are big fans, you will be pleased to here that this stream will feature the live debut of tracks from the forthcoming Blossom Deluxe release, that came out on the 23rd October this year.