This Week In Live-Streams (21/09/20)

So this week in live has fans of different sub-genres of rock covered, with a hint of electronic-pop and a dash of… well, jazz. This week largely focuses on the rhythm and blues scales, thus creating many different genres and sub-genres to appease your ears. Whether you are a night owl looking for something to do or something to help you sleep – this is your week!

Who? Gasoline Lollipops

Where? Facebook

When? Wednesday 23rd, 1 pm (BST)

Why? Gasoline Lollipops are bringing back classic American rock ‘n’ roll. They are the three-time winners of Colorado Daily’s “Best Local Band” award and two-time winners of Denver Westword’s “Best Country Band” award. In 2018 they made Billboard’s top 10 Spotify chart, as well as Pandora’s top 10 Trend Setters list. Today, the Gas Pops continue to bend genres and are definitely appealing to our country and classic rock listeners.

Who? Sylvan Esso

Where? YouTube

When? Thursday 24th, 8 pm (BST)

Why? For our electronic-pop fans, you probably have come across this duo. Hailing from North Carolina in the US, they are giving the Brits a run for their money in this scene. They released their second album What Now in April 2017, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album. They are back and streaming in support of their 2020 album, Free Love.

Who? Thao Nguyen (Thao & The Get Down Stay Down)

Where? Live Nation on Facebook

When? Friday 25th, 3 am (BST)

Why? As lead singer and lead guitarist of Thao 7 The Get Down Stay Down, Thao Nguyen will be treating fans to hits such as ‘The Feeling Kind’ and ‘Temple’. However, the band recently released their 5th album Temple, so no doubt more tunes will be coming off this. For those new to the band or looking for things to watch, the band and Nguyen’s music style is described as folk-rock and alternative rock.

Who? Monterey Jazz Festival

Where? YouTube

When? Saturday 26th – Monday 28th, 1 am (BST)

Why? This is for all our jazz fanatics or you simply want something to help you relax in the wee hours of the morning, this coming weekend. With legendary acts such as Herbie Hancock, Diana Krall, Dianne Reeves, Jamie Cullum and many more, this will definitely be easy listening. Although jazz is typically instrumental, a lot of the acts do sing – check out Cullum’s cover of ‘Don’t Stop The Music’ to his own ‘I’m All Over It’.