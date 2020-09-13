Dream Tour: Biffy Clyro, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes and VUKOVI

It’s hard to pick just three bands for a dream tour to visit our small city of Southampton, but before even starting to think about supports, I just knew Biffy Clyro would have to bring their incredible talent with their back-to-back bangers as my dream headliners. This is especially considering they will actually be touring at the O2 Guildhall in real life in April 2021. After the release of their most recent album A Celebration of Endings (2020) last week, it would be crazy to not include such a strong act!

With a headliner as musically powerful and longstanding as Biffy, it was evident to me that the incredible Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes and the action-packed VUKOVI could be the only supports to prove worthy of leading up to the headline act at my dream tour in the tiny Joiners. Sadly, I realise this would never happen but it’s always good to dream…

VUKOVI

To kick things off, having Scottish newbies VUKOVI, who recently released their incredible second studio album Fall Better (2020), would be a brilliant opening act to start the show off with a bang. Having seen VUKOVI twice before at 2000 Trees Festival, I have firsthand experience on just how brilliant lead singer Janine Shilstone is at drawing the crowd in with her crazy on-stage antics and amazing stage presence. They would get the crowd pumping.

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes

After their incredibly wild headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace earlier this year and playing absolute smash-hits from their most recent album End of Suffering (2019), Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes have proved themselves to be one of the most exciting and eventful acts of this era. With a similar style to that of Biffy Clyro, although perhaps a bit heavier at times, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes would know just how to get the audience pumped as a warm-up before the one and only Biffy Clyro with their fast-paced rock tunes. Having supported Biffy Clyro on their 2017 tour, Frank Carter himself has raved about the band as friendly, welcoming, and talented making this dream tour even more likely (kind of).

Biffy Clyro

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro would be the ultimate act to play to a small crowd of exciting and rowdy fans and would quite literally blow the roof off the Joiners. In such an intimate venue fans would be left in such awe and as the band play their ultimate banger ‘Many of Horror’, I honestly don’t know how I (and many others) would contain our excitement. With support from the likes of Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes and VUKOVI; the show would definitely be one to remember for years and years.

With a brilliant venue like the Joiners, it would be intense but amazing to see a band like Biffy Clyro in such a small space alongside the likes of fellow rockers Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes and VUKOVI. The show would be wild from start to finish and things would probably get broken but I couldn’t think of a better line up to give us all a good time.