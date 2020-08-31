This Week in Live-Streams (31/08/20)

Where has the time gone? Blink and we are now in the autumn season. To kick off September, we are throwing it back to the 90s and going right through to present-day 2020. We have you covered.

Who? Brandy & Monica

Where? Instagram

When? Tuesday 1st, 1 am (BST)

Why? Other than Destiny’s Child making waves in the Rn’B genre in the 90s, Brandy and Monica also featured heavily in that scene. Considered divas with comparable careers, they came together to release ‘That Boy Is Mine’ – a staple in late 90s Rn’B. Although it is no secret that there has been a feud between these two (and remains to this very day), they are coming together on the 1st September to entertain you.

Who? ionnalee

Where? YouTube

When? Wednesday 2nd, 6pm (BST)

Why? Active since 2004, Jonna Lee, better known as ionnalee, has been experimenting with different genres such as folk-pop, electropop, indie pop and art-pop. When ionnalee sings, it is refreshing as the tonality in her voice is crisp and she is proud of her Swedish heritage – she does not attempt to sound American or English when she sings. As a singer-songwriter with a passion for visual art, her stream will certainly be interesting to watch. How will she incorporate elements of art into it? How will she express herself? How will she make herself stand out? Tune in to find out.

Who? Heavy Music Awards

Where? Twitch

When? Thursday 3rd, 8.30 pm (BST)

Why? Due to the current situation, the annual Heavy Music Awards have had to adapt and moved online. This event is in its 4th year and celebrates the contributions artists and bands have contributed to the UK rock and metal music scene. This is often a very sought after event by music fans when the ceremony happens in person, and you get to stream this for free! The ceremony kicks off at 8.30 pm and is hosted by Kerrang! radio presenters Sophie K and Jon Mahon and followed by the afterparty at 10.30 pm. This is where the likes of The Hunna, Holding Absence, Heart Of A Coward, Wargasm, Coldbones, and HAWXX will be giving viewers a star-studded night of British rock and metal. Tune in and support our music scene and maybe you’ll discover a new band that you’ll love.

Who? The Snuts

Where? You can buy your ticket here.

When? Friday 4th, 8.30 pm (BST)

Why? For £7, you can join the band as they play a one-off lockdown themed set that is streamed live right to your living room. The Snuts are a common household name for indie fans and proving that Scotland does produce amazing artists and musicians.