This Week in Live-Streams (20/07/20)

The latter half of the week in live-streams honestly has some gems. From the small, relatively unknown music to the big doggs (pun intended), make sure you check out the acts below. If you love pop, rock, pop-punk, rock or rap, your time has come!

Who? Boney Junes

When? Wednesday 21st 7pm (BST)

Where? Instagram

Why? A Californian country/rock/pop duo who are relatively unknown. For those who are wanting to listen to unsigned artists and see what they are getting up to over this period, Boney Junes are the way to go. They have an extremely mellow sound and are a great duo to help you relax after a busy day.

Who? Jeff Rosenstock

When? Wednesday 22nd 10pm (BST)

Where? Instagram

Why? For the punk rock fans out there, Jeff Rosenstock should be right up your alley. He was the lead singer of the ska punk band The Arrogant Sons of Bitches, the musical collective Bomb the Music Industry! and the indie rock band Kudrow. For those who have never heard of him, some of his musical influences include Tom Waits, Pulp and The Beach Boys. These musical influences can definitely be heard in his newest solo album No Dream that was released on 4th May, 2020. He is expected to perform both old and new tracks so you will surely be entertained.

Who? DMX vs Snoop Dogg

When? Thursday 23rd 1am (BST)

Where? Instagram

Why? It is ‘X Gon’ Give It to Ya’ and Snoop D.O. Double G himself, blessing us all with a little live-stream on Insta! Whether you are a fan or not, you cannot deny that they both have created some classic tunes that will definitely be making an appearance this Thursday. Whether they are rap battling or rapping together, it will be a live-stream that we didn’t now we needed.

Who? UKF Hyper Vision

When? Friday 24th 5pm (BST)

Where? Here

Why? Streaming every Friday until the end of July (thus far), UKF Hyper Vision is bringing the club to you, in your very own house! This will be an interactive and hyper social – you will be joining the event’s hyper Vision Zoom Watch Party! All you need to do is register via the hyperlink above to get involved and you’ll be sent an invite moments before the party begins. If that is not exciting enough, selected Watch Party participants will also appear in Koven, Fox Stevenson and Metrik’s sets that will be streamed world-wide.

Who? Alanis Morissette

When? Sunday 26th 1am (BST)

Where? Here

Why? Alanis Morissette is a talented Canadian female singer-songwriter who wrote one of the most successful break-up albums Jagged Little Pills in the late 90s written after her very public split from her then fiancee, Ryan Reynolds. She has been in the business for over 20 years and is an amazing artist to see live, her concerts sell out within 15 minutes! This is such a great opportunity to ‘see’ her and either sing your heart out to tunes such as ‘You Oughta Know’, ‘Reasons I Drink’ or crying to ‘So Unsexy’, she is the one to see. You will not be disappointed!

Oh, and for the Morissette fans out there, her new album is coming up within the next month!