This Week In Live-Streams (15/06/20)

This week of livestreams is one for the rock fans. Be sure to tune in to any that you can!

Who? Chris Cheney and Phil Jamieson

Where? Here

When? Wednesday 17th, 11.30am (BST)

Why? These two Australian rock legends are teaming up for a livestream performance, as they title it a “One Night Only” livestream. The livestream will be based in Melbourne’s Cherry Bar, and will include performances based on fan suggestions. It’s ticketed, and either $15 or $50, depending on the level that you would like to enter. Whether you have heard of these artists or not, this livestream will definitely provide some brilliant entertainment and talent.

Who? Keep The Music Playing Livestream

Where? Here

When? Wednesday 17th, 11pm (BST)

Why? In support of the Music Health Alliance, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Keb Mo, John Oates, Rosanne Cash and others are joining forces this Wednesday to perform on this Keep The Music Playing livestream. The stream will feature both pretaped and live performances from various venues in Nashville. What better mid-week entertainment is there than a livestream featuring various artists in support of an important alliance?

Who? The Midnight Ramble

Where? Here

When? Friday 19th, 1.30am (BST)

Why? The Midnight Ramble band are performing a livestream this week for ‘Levon’s 80th Birthday’, trying to keep the New York’s Levon Helm Studios open and in support of the Newport Festivals Foundation. This event is ticketed, but well worth tuning in for. In support of the studio which needs help during this pandemic, much like many other independent businesses, the event promises to feature performances from The Midnight Ramble band with “very special guests to be announced”. Tickets can be bought here.

Who? Papa Roach

Where? Here

When? Saturday 20th, 10pm (BST)

Why? The band will be performing their multi-platinum, classic album INFEST in what they are calling “INFEST-IN STUDIO”. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, INFEST features their most famous track, ‘Last Resort’, among others just as memorable like ‘Infest’ and ‘Between Angels and Insects’. If you’re a fan of rock, then this livestream is definitely for you – tune in!

Who? Tiny Gigs

Where? Tiny Changes on Facebook

When? Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st from 1pm (BST)

Why? Tiny Changes is a Scottish mental health charity set up in memory of Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit and this weekend is hosting a livestream festival titled Tiny Gigs. Across the weekend, the livestream features names like Matt Maltese, Bill Ryder-Jones, Frank Turner, The Staves and Tim Burgess, amongst others. It’s a “pay what you can” event, where donations are suggested but not compulsory. For such an important cause, with such incredibly talented musicians playing all weekend, there is no reason not to tune in.