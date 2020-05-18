This Week In Live-Streams (18/05/20)

As lockdown continues, so do live-streamed gigs. This week offers a range of talents, including a couple of festivals, so be sure to tune in when you can!

Who? Gabriela Montero

Where? Royal Albert Home page

When? Tuesday 19th, 7.30pm (BST)

Why? As part of the Royal Albert Home series that has been going on since lockdown started, Gabriela Montero will showcase her unique piano talents this week. She’s particularly well-known for her complex improvisations in performances, turning Classical or famous pieces into something entirely different and unqiue. This live-stream is one for fans of piano, or for anyone who wishes to witness the incredible musicianship of an artist they may not have heard of.

Who? Safe and Sound Virtual Benefit Concert

Where? RSVP here to receive the link to watch

When? Wednesday 20th, 1am (BST)

Why? Safe and Sound is a virtual concert which aims to raise funds for Safe Place for Youth. It’s free to watch, but there are options to donate to Safe Place for Youth. Artists such as Young the Giant, Aloe Blacc, Matt Berninger of The National and Frank Turner will be performing, alongside many others. Despite the slightly inconvenient streaming time, this event is not one to miss as you will be able to watch many artists’ talents. Tune in!

Who? Scouting for Girls

Where? Royal Albert Home page

When? Thursday 21st, 8.15pm (BST)

Why? Also part of the Royal Albert Home series, this band are a classic in British culture. Growing up in England comes hand-in-hand with hearing Scouting for Girls at multiple events, especially tracks from their debut album like ‘She’s So Lovely’ and ‘Elvis Ain’t Dead’. The band headlined the Royal Albert Hall in 2013, so this live-stream will hopefully allow us to turn back time to when we were able to attend live gigs. Don’t miss out on witnessing some catchy, indie tunes this Thursday.

Who? All Time Low

Where? Buy tickets for the event here

When? Friday 22nd, 10pm (BST)

Why? Raising money for their crew members, the emo classics All Time Low are live-streaming a gig this week, promising a full hang-out with the band and an acoustic session from Alex. The band are well-known for their singles ‘Therapy’, ‘Dear Maria, Count Me In’ and ‘I Feel Like Dancin”. This live-stream will allow fans to get up close and personal to the band, whilst raising money for those in the music industry who need it most. Don’t miss out!

Who? Movement Electronic Festival At Home

Where? Mutilple platforms (find out more here)

When? Saturday 23rd – Monday 25th

Why? The virtual edition of Movement Music Festival is taking place this weekend, in partnership with Beatport. Contributions made during this live-stream will go towards MusiCares’ Covid-19 Relief Fund, which helps to assist people in the music industry and community affected by the pandemic. Keep up to date with the line-up announcement here.