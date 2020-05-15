Closer to The Edge: Our Favourite Live Albums

As live gigs are postponed indefinitely, live albums are one of the only possibilities we have available to reminisce and experience the wonders of a gig. We at The Edge have compiled our top live albums that we recommend listening to during this time. Be sure to check them out!

Beyoncé – Homecoming: The Live Album

Beyoncé’s Homecoming: The Live Album perfectly captures her 2018 Coachella performance. The record is spectacular and features many popular songs which have been remastered for the Coachella stage. Take Formation for example, the use of an impressive brass section brings to life this album which is present throughout the entirety of the album. Stand outs on this record have to be Say My Name which featured Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child. They reunited for this particular set which has now become a moment in pop history. The ability to be able to listen to this moment on record increases the experiences as it is such a rarity to see a Destiny’s Child reunion. Her performance was dedicated to women and people of colour who paved the way for Beyoncé to become the first black women to headline Coachella. We are able to hear Beyoncé discuss this with the crowd which only makes this album feel even more personal. Beyoncé is an icon and being able to listen to what a live show of hers will be like shows the beauty of modern technology.

Morgan McMillan

Ed Sheeran – iTunes Festival: London 2012

Say what you want about Ed Sheeran – but you can’t deny that when he first started out he was a great performer on stage. Despite consisting of just 6 songs, this performance is incredibly fun to listen to. Perhaps the most significant song on the album that’s worth mentioning is ‘You Need Me, I Don’t Need You’. This single is an absolute tune as it is, but this version is a full 19 minutes of extended Sheeran raps and special guests. However, if you’re not in the mood to groove, this EP has plenty of other options. How about some ‘Chasing Cars’ with a surprise appearance from Snow Patrol’s own Gary Lightbody? It’s incredible hearing this performance live, as the excitement of the audience is so heart-warming and addictive. Or, if you’re feeling nostalgic, how about ‘Lego House’? Although Ed Sheeran is not what he was 8 years ago, this live album allows listeners to transport back to the land of 2012 and enjoy some gorgeous tunes.

Georgie Holmes

Green Day – Awesome As Fuck

Awesome As Fuck (2011) was recorded throughout Green Day’s 21st Century Breakdown World Tour. Unlike a lot of live albums on the market, each song on this album was recorded in a different city, and comes with a DVD of one of their concerts in Japan on the tour. The punk titans are famous for their recorded music but this live album shows a whole new side of them and contains some of the best versions of their biggest hits. ’21 Guns’ and its breathtaking, belting chorus catches you off guard, a true example of Billie Joe Armstrong at his best, alongside his vocal riffs in ‘East Jesus Nowhere’. It’s also an unmissable opportunity to hear some of their deep cuts and hidden gems live. With such an extensive discography, it’s not every gig that you’ll hear 1990’s ‘Going To Pasalacqua’, the unreleased ‘J.A.R’ or the lost track ‘Cigarettes and Valentines’. As they continue to grew and break through the barriers of genre, listen to this album for their most classic and monumental live work.

Vicky Greer