This Week in Live-Streams (11/05/20)

This week involves some late night live-streams, but they’re definitely all worth tuning in for.

Who? Code Orange

Where? Twitch

When? Tuesday 12th, 1am (BST)

Why? Despite being an awkward time for those of us in the UK, this livestream is one to catch if you’re a fan of punk, hardcore, and metal tunes, or interested in the band in any way. Answering questions via Twitch, Code Orange are continuing their weekly series YOU AND YOU ALONE (named after a track of their most recent album Underneath released earlier this year) each week.

Who? Lewis Capaldi

Where? Lewis Capaldi on Facebook Live/Oculus Venues

When? Wednesday 13th, 12am (BST)

Why? What’s better than seeing your favourite artist livestream a gig? Seeing them livestream in VR. Lewis Capaldi is partnering with Oculus Venues this week to perform a livestream gig from home in VR. This is the perfect time to catch the Scottish singer in all his glory, and also test out a new technology you may not have tried before. Tune in this Wednesday to find out if VR gigs could become the new trend this year.

Who? Rory Nellis

Where? YouTube

When? Wednesday 13th, 9pm (BST)

Why? Singer-songwriter from Belfast will livestream a gig from home this Wednesday, and it’s not one to miss. If you’re looking for an independent artist to support, Wednesday is the perfect time to do so. To get a taste of what you’re in for this Wednesday, check out ‘There Are Enough Songs In the World’ and ‘On My Shoulder’, from There Are Enough Songs In the World. Nellis’ tunes combine folk, acoustic and alternative to create some easy-listening material, perfect for lockdown entertainment. Tune in!

Who? Jazz Foundation of America

Where? YouTube

When? Friday 15th, 1am (BST)

Why? Featuring names like Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, Robert Clay and Bruce Willis (among others and the promise of some surprise guests), the Jazz Foundation of America are live-streaming a show filled with live original performances and celebrity appearances. The aim of this livestream is to raise money for their emergency COVID-19 Musicians Fund, and they claim that ‘Jazz and Blues will continue to give comfort and solace to lovers of the music throughout this crisis and beyond it’. If you’re a fan of jazz or blues, or simply want to support a good cause and witness some amazing performances, tune in this Friday.