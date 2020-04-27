This Week in Live-Streams (27/04/20)

As another week of lockdown begins, another week of brilliant live music performances are streamed to our screens. This week has a little something for everyone, so be sure to tune in.

Who? Seán McGowan

Where? Seán McGowan on Facebook

When? Monday 27th, 8pm (BST)

Why? Today will be McGowan’s third live performance from home, and if you haven’t tuned in for any others, this is the perfect time to. This Southampton local puts on a fantastic show, even from his couch, filled with great, feel-good tunes and quality banter. If you’ve not heard of McGowan before, his sound is similar to Frank Turner. Be sure to tune in this evening.

Who? KT Tunstall

Where? Broadcasted here

When? Thursday 30th, 8:15pm (BST)

Why? As part of the Royal Albert Home sessions that have been taking place over the past few weeks, singer-songwriter KT Tunstall will join in this Thursday to impress listeners from around the world. You may know Tunstall from her debut album Eye to the Telescope which was nominated for the 2005 Mercury Music Prize. Her most recent album Wax (2018) centres around themes of soul, body, and mind, so this livestream will no doubt showcase songs from all the years of her career.

Who? Our Propaganda

Where? Sucker on Facebook

When? Thursday 30th, 9pm (BST)

Why? On Facebook, Sucker are holding a Quarantine Fest where multiple artists livestream their performances from home throughout this week. This week, Our Propaganda are one of the performers that you simply cannot miss. The band were due to perform at this years The Edgetival next month, but since the event is on hold for now, this livestream is perfect to catch the band live. If you’re a fan of rock and alternative music, or simply looking for a good night, be sure to tune in this Thursday.

Who? Ben Gibbard

Where? Streaming on multiple platforms

When? Thursday 30th/Friday 1st, midnight (BST)

Why? Death Cab for Cutie’s lead singer has been performing live from his home every Thursday, demonstrating his musicianship skills. At the same time as satisfying many listeners’ ears this week, he raises money for a particular charity. Find out more here.

Who? The Tallest Man On Earth

Where? The Tallest Man On Earth on YouTube

When? Friday 1st

Why? Singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson has been livestreaming performances from his home every week, celebrating ten years of his second studio album, The Wild Hunt (2010). This livestream is for any fans of folk, or for anyone looking to discover new genres or new artists. His sound is similar to that of Bob Dylan, and he was previously the lead singer of indie band Montezumas. Don’t miss out this Friday!