This Week In Live-Streams (20/04/20)

Despite the lack of live music events being held during this pandemic, this week has some incredible acts and events that you cannot miss. With two festivals, and a plethora of talent being livestreamed across many platforms, be sure to tune in to at least a couple of these – you may find your new favourite artist, or you may just spend your time in lockdown enjoyably! Either way, it’s well worth it.

Who? Glen Hansard

Where? Instagram live @thegingerman222

When? Tuesday 21st, 9pm (BST)

Why? Irish singer-songwriter will take to our Instagram screens this week and it will undoubtedly be the soothing break to your week. His folk, alternative sound has earned him numerous nominations and awards. This livestream is dedicated to him turning 50, and he’s invited us all to join him for ‘a glass, a song, and a story’. Not only does this livestream promise some memorable live performances, it will provide entertainment in many more ways. Mostly known for his composition of the soundtrack for Once (2007), the singer-songwriter is renound for his story-telling at gigs.

Who? Toby Thompson

Where? Broadcasting on the Royal Albert Hall Website

When? Wednesday 22nd, 7.30pm (BST)

Why? The Royal Albert Hall are hosting their Royal Albert Home series across the next couple of weeks, and Toby Thompson is one name to feature. He has been described as ‘the future’ by Kate Tempest, and this performance in his home will stand out amongst the rest this week as he is a performance poet, an obvious differing genre from others. Not only will you discover his talent this Wednesday, but you might even uncover a new genre for yourself that you may not have otherwise explored.

Who? Radiohead

Where? Radiohead on YouTube

When? Thursday 23rd, 10pm (BST)

Why? Every week Radiohead post classic concert videos from some of their most iconic gigs, and it’ll definitely cure your sad gig nostalgia. Being able to watch a concert from the past means you can live through the crowd and remember how it feels to be in such an energetic and communal spirit. It will make your Thursday, no doubt – tune in!

Who? Room Service Festival

Where? Streaming live on YouTube

When? Friday 24th – Sunday 26th

Who? Room Service Festival, where 100% of all proceeds go towards Feeding America and Sweet Relief, are offering some top notch entertainment for music lovers this weekend. Their lineup is huge and includes Alec Benjamin, Yungblud, Kungs, Autograf, and many, many more. You can RSVP for Room Service Festival here – either for free, or you can chip in a donation to good causes. Either way, don’t miss out.

Who? Block by Block West Festival

Where? Join their discord for information here.

When? Saturday 25th, 1am (BST)

Why? The lineup for BXBW is for anyone into indie, punk or alternative. Featuring names like Idles, Citizen, and Sports Team, this event promises to be one to catch, even though it’s at 1 in the morning. If you’re missing live music, missing iconic festival line-ups or just need something to do on Saturday night (I mean, what else is there to do?!), then be sure to join the stream and witness some incredible punk and alternative talent. Also, all proceeds from the event will go directly to the Corona Virus Emergency Response fund, so there is really nothing to oppose you to tuning in to BXBW.