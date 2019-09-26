Which Venues Are Best For Your Favourite Genre?

Whether you are a fresher seeking out the best venues in your new city, or you’ve been in Southampton for a while and are still not sure where the best places to go are, we have compiled a list of various venues that cater perfectly to your favourite genres.

Punk & Alternative

If you like your music on the heavier side of things, it won’t be hard to find the hottest up-and-coming alternative bands playing here in Southampton. The Joiners is the obvious (historical) choice, having hosted bands like Green Day and NOFX in the early days of their careers.

But one venue that’s really making a name for itself is The Loft, a 300-capacity space that opened just a few years ago. Coming up here are some unmissable shows, including modern punk band The Regrettes straight from the US, as well as a sold-out show from PUP.

The 1865 has also welcomed some newer punk bands like Fontaines D.C. If you are DIY-or-die when it comes to all things alternative, visit The Art House, for the best local bands in a friendly community atmosphere. Southampton really is the perfect city to find your new favourite band.

– Vicky Greer

Dance

When it comes to dance, it’s easy. Each club generally gets a rep so read carefully and you’ll soon find the venue for you!

If you fancy the drum and bass vibes and want to dance it out to those heavy musical tunes, you’ll most likely fit right in at Switch, especially on Fridays.

If you want to dance the night away to your classic mix of The Greatest Showman tunes, with a lil’ bit of Westlife and, of course, the Baywatch theme tune, head to Jesters – especially on a Monday, where you’ll require your own pair of shoes reserved specifically for the club.

Oceana will offer you a magical mix of cheese and current hits, so head there for a good dance on a Wednesday.

Finally, The Stag’s on a Thursday is always good. The karaoke night means you can shimmy your troubles away to students singing their hearts out on stage!

– Ottilie Young

Indie

Southampton is home to multiple small music venues which are usually the starting point for most bands in the indie scene. One nationally acclaimed venue perfect for indie music is Heartbreakers (capacity 100), which strives to support local bands in Southampton. This venue is perfect for smaller bands to introduce themselves to a new audience with most tickets costing less than £20.

The O2 Guildhall (capacity 1700) hosts a range of events, varying in genre, but is particularly good at hosting indie artists. Due to its rather large size, in comparison to smaller venues like Heartbreakers, it tends to attract the bigger names in music, for example Kodaline (performing Tuesday 5th November 2019) and past performers like Catfish and The Bottlemen. It’s certainly one of the better venues, due to it being the main source of the bigger indie names visiting Southampton.

There are also other venues like The 1865 and Engine Rooms which tend to host well-known names within the indie scene such as The Magic Gang and Basement. Be sure to check them out!

– Morgan McMillan