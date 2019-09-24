“Describing what I do is something I don’t feel I need to do” – An Interview with Bill Ryder-Jones

In anticipation for Bill Ryder-Jones‘ upcoming show – The Yawny Yawn Piano Tour at The Joiners – I caught up with the Merseyside singer-songwriter to get a better understanding of his work as a solo musician.

What are the main themes or topics for most of your songs? Do you think these topics will change over time?

The themes are generally just the things going on in my life at the time of writing. Occasionally I’ll have an idea for a story like ‘John’, but yes more often than not I’ll just write about myself and I don’t see that changing.

Could you briefly describe the music-making process?

Typically I’ll be playing my guitar or the piano, will either work out a melody or one will just come to me fully formed. Then I’ll try and find some words that don’t get in the way of the melody too much. Quite often these days I’ll start recording a demo of the song before I’ve finished writing it.

What genre of music do you consider your work to be?

It’s bore-core.

Who are your major influences?

Gorkys Zygotic Mynci are my favourite group. I love Pavement, Red House Painters, things like that.

How would you describe your music to a new listener?

That’s your job I’m afraid.

What are your favourite and least favourite venues? Do you prefer bigger venues or small, intimate venues?

I’ll be honest I can never really remember much about venues. I’ve played some pretty ones and some real dumps. It doesn’t matter greatly to me.

Which songs do you perform most frequently? Do you ever play any covers? Do you have a set play list?

Our set hasn’t changed massively over the years. The second half always starts with ‘Two To Birkenhead’ and ends with ‘Satellites’. It’s been great adding the songs from Yawn into the set. They go down well and I’ve enjoyed that.

How has your music evolved since you first began playing?

It’s certainly got heavier and louder, again describing what I do is something I don’t feel I need to do, ha.

What’s next after the Yawny Yawn Piano Tour?

Most likely another album. I run a studio now and producing other artists is something I love doing, but it does take up a lot of my time so god knows when I’ll finish the next record.

