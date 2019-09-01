This Month in Live: September

With Freshers’ week approaching fast, this month gives you the perfect gigs to dance and party to.

Who? The Babe Rainbow

Where? Heartbreakers

When? September 5th

Why? All the way from Byron Bay, Sydney, this Australian band give off some very ’60s vibes with their songs evidently rather reminiscent of The Beatles. Combining soft vocals with extremely chill guitar tunes, this show will definitely leave you dancing and swaying to their leisurely sounds. Their upcoming album Today (due to be released September 20th) is much-anticipated, especially with the perfection of the singles already released – ‘Many Moons of Love’ is the perfect uplifting tune for a Thursday night, with its repetitive and catchy chorus, alongside ‘Morning Song’ which just radiates hope and happiness. Buy your tickets here.

Who? The Snuts

Where? The Joiners

When? September 17th

Why? This Scottish four piece are already way into their rise to fame, with their list of festival spots ever growing. This year alone, The Snuts have performed at Y Not Festival, Isle of Wight Festival and Reading and Leeds, all of which have massively boosted and widened their fanbase. Their sound is often likened to early Arctic Monkeys, with also some similarities to Catfish and the Bottlemen. Their newest single ‘All Your Friends’, produced by Inflo and released in May this year, combines catchy melodies with impressive basslines and guitar riffs to ultimately create an incredibly memorable tune. They are due to support Lewis Capaldi on his upcoming tour this winter, meaning now is the perfect time to see this talented quartet before they inevitably blow up soon. Grab your tickets here.

Who? Cultdreams

Where? Heartbreakers

When? September 18th

Why? Formerly known as Kamikaze Girls, this alternative duo are unique in their ability to fuse activism and politics so neatly into their music whilst still maintaining impressive vocals and guitar tunes. A particular example of this activism within music is perfectly demonstrated in their single ‘Not My Generation’ off of their debut album Things That Hurt. This single entirely encapsulates the talent of this duo, as the lyrics are perfectly poetic yet give off so much anger towards the system where “older white men reign over minorities”. It will undoubtedly leave you screaming “Not my generation!”, and the rest of their tunes will leave you speechless at how two people can create so much noise and energy. Buy your tickets here.

Who? Petrol Girls

Where? The Joiners

When? September 21st

Why? Named after the historic Pétroleuses, this English punk rock band also demonstrate an ability to fuse activism neatly into their music as they call themselves ‘raging feminists’. Their most recent album Cut & Stitch, released in May this year, truly exemplifies their vocal talents as their songs often range from soft spoken words to loud shouts. A particular feminist anthem of theirs is ‘Touch Me Again’ off of Talk Of Violence, which is so empowering in its powerful chant “It’s my body / My fucking choice!” Definitely worth seeing to witness these inspiring and empowering vibes, where you will find it hard to stay still. Tickets are available here.

Who? Alex Cameron

Where? The Loft

When? September 29th

Why? Combining the genres of synth-pop, indie pop, electronica and rock, Alex Cameron certainly is one to catch this September if you’re seeking some funky, uplifting tunes. His upcoming album Miami Memory (due to be released on September 13th) has already proved to be impressively catchy in the singles he has released thus far; ‘Far From Born Again’ acts as a wonderfully respectful message towards sex workers and those who judge them, with some smooth melodies. ‘Divorce’ will definitely have you dancing with its unusually happy melodies contrasting to the somewhat serious topic. Buy your tickets here.