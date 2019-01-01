This Month in Live: January

While big names this month include The Wombats and their sold out gig at the O2 Academy Bournemouth and Enter Shikari at our very own Guildhall, there are a couple of unfamiliar names that will definitely be popping up more and more this year. Fontaines DC have been selling out gigs left right and centre, including their tour date at The Joiners, as well as Australian group THE FAIM and their gig on January 25th.

Who? Emarosa

Where? The Joiners, Southampton

When? January 10th

Why? American quartet Emarosa are heading to The Joiners as a band ready to embark on a new chapter of their musical journey. They’ve got a new album coming out in February, Peach Club, influenced greatly by the powerhouse R&B and pop greats, from Paula Abdul and Michael Jackson via Shania Twain. Their earlier discography, which lends itself more to the rock and emo, reminiscent of the likes of Panic! at the Disco, has been overtaken by these pop influences. The latest single from the new album, ‘Given’ Up’, has plenty of bite à la Jackson and his disco days, so much so that if you attend the gig you may well be “Blaming It On the Boogie” by the end of the night. Tickets here!

Who? Fontaines D.C.

Where? The Joiners, Southampton

When? January 14th

Why? These Dubliners have got everyone buzzing off of four EPs but the new year means we’re ever closer to getting the debut album they started work on in the Autumn of 2018. They put a lot of their hometown into their music, but there’s also inspiration from the literary greats such as fellow Irishmen Joyce and Yeats in there, as well as some good ol’ rock ‘n’ roll and a dash of that post punk ethos. If you haven’t been lucky enough to secure a ticket I would keep a weather eye on the Irish Sea. These boys are on the move.

Who? Kojo Funds

Where? Engine Rooms, Southampton

When? January 18th

Why? Kojo Funds’ music has racked up 90 millions streams and 90 million Youtube views globally. He coined the term Afro Swing to identify his collective sound and ethos, which is inspired by his Ghanian and Dominican roots and his hometown of East London. His latest album, Golden Boy, was released in 2018 and features two of his biggest hits, ‘Check’ with RAYE and ‘Who Am I?’ that features Bugzy Malone. Tickets here!

Who? Tom Williams

Where? The Joiners, Southampton

When? January 24th

Why? Being a music teacher at my secondary school seemed to be like the Dark Arts position at Hogwarts. If only Tom Williams had been about. A former lead singer of the folk-rock band Tom Williams & The Boat (heavily featured on BBC 6 Music and a support of Adele), he turned to teaching music and found his way back into the music bizz. He wrote the album of his career, All Change, in the break times between teaching guitar and songwriting, and produced it with the help of music tech students. This album is heavily influenced by his love for 1970s American rock, while the concept of the album itself is more School of Rock. Get tickets here.

Who? Her’s

Where? Heartbreakers, Southampton

When? January 30th

Why? Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading make up the duo based out of Liverpool known as Her’s. The stars aligned when two migrant Merseysiders, one hailing from Barrow and the other from Scandinavia, met in their uni canteen. They are now considered a staple and a big influence on the Liverpudlian music scene. Praised by the likes of Radio 1, DIY, 6Music, The Guardian, NME, Stereogum and The Line of Best Fit, they mix humour and imagination to create their dreamy and jangly pop and occasional surfer rock. They’ve got a nine track compilation Songs of Her’s, and a debut album in Invitation to Her’s, to sink into. Tickets can be found here.

Who? Jerry Williams

Where? The Joiners, Southampton

When? January 31st

Why? Jerry Williams hails from just down the road in Portsmouth. Her self-released music has won awards at The Unsigned Music Awards and back in 2014 she won Best Solo Artist for her city’s Guide Awards. She’s also made appearances on the telly on the BBC and ITV, as well as performing at SXSW. She’s worked with Foals’ and Slow Club’s producer Luke Smith and James Earp, producer of Lewis Capaldi and Fickle Friends. She was one of the ones to watch in 2018, and while her music is labelled as indie pop, the genres she spans are manifold. Tickets here!