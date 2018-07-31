Preview: Victorious Festival 2018

Much like Bestival 2017 where I saw The xx were going and I knew I had to go, when I saw The Libertines were going to be in Portsmouth I was compelled to ask our Head of Relations to send me. Here’s the thing: a festival with The Libertines, The Pigeon Detectives, Kaiser Chiefs, The Prodigy, The Amazons, Jerry Williams and Stereo Honey can only make for a fantastic late August weekend, even if they’ll be in Portsmouth when Southampton is, as we know, superior.

Taking place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, Victorious is a day festival – so perfect for those who don’t like camping, but for people like me who love it, they have nearby campsites so you can really get the festival feeling of three-day unwashed hair and baby wipe showers. Whilst the headliners obviously look incredible, there are some smaller acts worth checking out, like Coasts, who are two albums in and have a gorgeous pop-rock, chilled out sound, and local favourite Jerry Williams who we’ve waxed lyrical about for years.

Also, Victorious has a seaside stage, and if THAT doesn’t sound like the best way to listen to bands then I don’t know what is.

Tickets are available here!