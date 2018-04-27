Preview: All Points East Festival 2018

With Glastonbury absent and Reading and Leeds all but shifted into some monstrous glorification of a hybrid of pop punk and rap, indie fans must have found themselves storing away their wavy garms in sheer disappointment when they cast a look over this year’s festival options. Alas, fear not! Get ready to whip out those floral shirts and Strongbow dark fruits because the brand new All Points East festival is sure to satisfy all your alternative needs.

On its debut year, the organisers of All Points East festival have pulled out all the stops from the offset, clearly keen to make an immediate impact. Held in London’s Victoria Park from the 25th to the 27th of May, the festival boasts a line-up that is an alternative and indie Valhalla. With the likes of the legendary LCD Soundsystem and the enticing eccentricity of Björk, festival goers will be sure to see some unforgettable sets from the veteran acts. The brand-spanking new event is the first of its kind in the UK, dedicated almost entirely to alternative music, with The xx also earning a headline slot, whilst Phoenix, Father John Misty and Rex Orange County maintain an unwavering quality throughout the line up. That being said, the three days brag an arsenal of a range of artists including Grammy nominated Lorde, rising rap star Stefflon Don, and the return of indie rock legends Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

With the festival being completely new, it is undoubtedly not one to be missed. Full to the brim with artistic brilliance and uniqueness, the music is taken care of. However, in regards to the general atmosphere, campsites and general entertainment, unpredictability will surely work in All Points East’s favour as they endeavour to make their first outing a memorable one.

Tickets are available for purchase here.