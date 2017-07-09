Acts To Look Forward To At British Summer Time

British Summer Time, set in the iconic Hyde Park, is showcasing huge names in music this Summer. With headliners including Justin Bieber, Kings of Leon and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, there are loads of artists to be excited for at the festival. Whether you’ve already got a ticket or are contemplating grabbing one last minute, have a read and get yourself ready for this awesome festival.

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

The return of the Floridian rockers to the UK is exciting news. Celebrating their 40th anniversary in style, the band have embarked on a huge American tour, with a quick pit stop in London for BST. Likely to play some of their killer recognisable hits, including ‘Refugee’ and ‘Free Fallin’’, their presence on the BST main stage is guaranteed to create a rocking atmosphere as the sun goes down.

Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks, frontwoman of Fleetwood Mac, has a well-established and successful solo career. Joining the BST line-up, this amazing woman is definitely one to see. Sing along to ‘Edge of Seventeen’, bask in Stevie’s glorious stage presence and listen to her songs on repeat for the following week. Seriously, do not miss Stevie Nicks. Can you tell I love her?

Deaf Havana

Having just released new album These Countless Nights, Deaf Havana have been popping up all over the festival scene this Summer. With an appearance at Glastonbury and soon to be seen at BST, Deaf Havana are back in full force and ready to win their crowds over. Expect catchy lyrics, buzzing energy and getting a little rowdy.

Tears For Fears

Responsible for forcing everyone to autonomously know the lyrics to ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’, Tears For Fears join BST alongside The Killers. Having only returned to live touring in 2016, and performing at a festival for the first time in 27 years at Camp Bestival last July, now is the perfect time to see them back in full force. They break their 3-month USA tour for BST, so make sure to catch them there while you can!

The Lumineers

American folk rock band The Lumineers head to London to shower us with melodic rhythms at BST. In the middle of their Cleopatra World Tour, The Lumineers are expected to provide an incredibly well-oiled and entertaining set. Make sure you catch them on the main stage with their popular hits ‘Ho Hey’ and ‘Ophelia’.

The Head and The Heart

This indie folk band from America are one to watch. Having released their third studio album in late 2016, and recently showcasing their music at Coachella, the band are bringing their game to the UK to charm us with their sound. Listen out for popular song ‘Rivers and Roads’ (which has been featured in TV series Chuck, How I Met Your Mother and New Girl) and hit tune ‘All We Ever Knew’. Expect the band to emit a chilled vibe to the masses in Hyde Park, and relax in the glowing sun as you listen to their songs with a drink in hand.