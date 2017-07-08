Acts to Look Forward to at Reading Festival 2017

Once again, Reading Festival has provided us with a line-up that is ram-packed with potential. Aside from the headliners and the obvious – Kings of Leon, Eminem, Muse, Bastille, Kasabian, and so on – there is so much to look out for across the bank holiday weekend, as Reading’s ever-growing variety offers something for everyone. With so much available, the opportunity to try something new and expand your musical horizons at the event is unmissable – the five names suggested here are only the beginning.

The Sherlocks

The up-and-coming indie rockers from Sheffield are top of my list to catch over the weekend. Having seen them a few times now, I can guarantee they will put on a memorable performance. The Sherlocks have been an unstoppable force over the last twelve months, touring relentlessly (a 38-date tour, with many sell-out dates), and supporting Kings of Leon last month in Sheffield. Excitingly, their new album Live For The Moment is due to be released mere days before the festival, on the 18th August, fact which hints at exclusive first plays for the Reading audience.

Catch them on the NME/Radio 1 Stage, Sunday 27th August.

For fans of: The Libertines, Arctic Monkeys, or The Courteeners.

Jagwar Ma

This psychedelic-rock trio from Sydney, Australia are well overdue a visit to Reading Festival. Since their last Reading gig following the release of their debut album Howlin’ in 2013, the band have had sellout headline tours in the UK and the rest of Europe. Having released their second studio album, Now and Then, last October, Jagwar Ma are more than ready to return to the festival scene.

Catch them on the Festival Republic Stage, Friday 25th August.

For fans of: 60s Rolling Stones, Temples.

Marmozets

This Yorkshire math-rock band rose to fame in 2012 after the release of their single ‘Good Days’, and have continued to rise since then. The five piece, composed of two sets of siblings, have an amazing stage presence and are no strangers to Reading Festival. Fun fact: once during a performance in Cardiff, Becca (the lead vocalist) slipped and dislocated her knee; to everyone’s surprise, she popped it back in and finished the set! They are a guaranteed act to give the set their all (literally). They have also confirmed that their second album is finished, so there is potential for new music during their Reading show.

Catch them on the NME/Radio 1 Stage, Saturday 26th August.

For fans of: Royal Blood & Lonely the Brave.

Cosima

This 23-year-old electro-pop singer has yet to release an LP, but she is already making her impact on the scene. The singer-songwriter’s EP South of Heaven, released in 2016, grabbed the attention of many in the industry, projecting her into the limelight. Her music is influenced by both her German and Cuban heritage and her music has strong feminist connotations. For her single ‘Had to Feel Something’, Cosima took control and directed the video herself, furthering her creative influence over her own work.

Catch her on the Festival Republic Stage, Friday 25th August.

For fans of: Florence and the Machine, Birdy, Barbra Streisand.

The Amazons

Last but not least, you have to see this four piece alt-rock band from Reading. Not only are they excitingly playing a festival in their hometown, but this comes just after the release of their first, self-titled studio album. After being included in BBC Radio 1’s ‘Sound of 2017’ list, the band’s popularity has snowballed, and if you have not heard ‘Black Magic’ or ‘Junk Food Forever’ by now, where have you been?

Catch them on the Festival Republic Stage, Friday 25th August.

For fans of: Catfish and the Bottlemen, Clean Cut Kid.

Tickets for the weekend are still available for both Reading and Leeds during the August bank holiday weekend here(R) and here(L).