PREVIEW: Copenhagen at MAST Mayflower Studios

Copenhagen is one of two Theatre Royal Bath Productions playing at MAST Mayflower Studios which took over the building that was previously NST City.

It is one of several revised plays originally performed for the Theatre Royal Bath’s Welcome Back Season, post-COVID-19. Written by Michael Frayn who has penned many other plays including The Two of Us (1970) and Afterlife (2008), it was originally performed in 1998. Now it is back, directed by Emma Howlett and starring Philip Arditti (National Theatre, The Danish Girl, Inferno), Haydn Gwynne (Billy Elliot The Musical, City of Angels, The Windsors) and Malcolm Sinclair (Privates on Parade, House & Garden, Casino Royale).

Copenhagen is set in Nazi-occupied Copenhagen in 1941 and, according to MAST, is a “historical detective story” featuring two Nobel Prize-winning physicists, Dane Niels Bohr, a Danish man, and Werner Heisenberg, a German man.

Copenhagen is performing at MAST Mayflower Studios from June 28th– July 3rd. Tickets are available here.