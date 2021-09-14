Preview: Tokyo Rose at MAST Mayflower Studios

This exciting brand new musical is premiering at MAST Mayflower Studios this Thursday before heading off to London. It is even more exciting to see that this musical is a co-production between local companies MAST Mayflower Studios and Burnt Lemon Theatre – it is truly Southampton born and bred!

Set in 1949, the story follows Iva Toguri who is charged with treason in one of the most controversial trials in American history. Toguri stands accused of being the notorious ‘Tokyo Rose‘, a Japanese wartime disc jockey who broadcast Axis propaganda to the Allied forces in the Pacific. However, is she the villain she was painted to be?

Burnt Lemon Theatre presents their multi-award winning musical ‘Tokyo Rose’, the incredible true story of one determined woman, who was torn between two worlds and wanted in neither. The show was a smash hit at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019, so the bar is set high for this show. Described as the next big hit after Six, we are all for the reclamation of women’s history and giving those who never had a voice a chance to finally take centre stage.

Tokyo Rose is running from September 16th – September 18th 2021. You can book tickets here at MAST Mayflower Studios in Southampton.