Preview: The Gift at NST City

The Gift comes to Southampton’s Nuffield Theatre on the 3rd-7th March 2020. In short, it is described as “An outrageous play about imperialism, cross-racial adoption, cultural appropriation…and tea”.

Set in Brighton, 1862, The Gift follows Sarah, an African girl adopted by Queen Victoria. Raised in this royal circle, will she return to Africa or stay in England? To highlight the little progress that has been made in destroying racism, this Sarah is juxtaposed with another Sarah, from modern-day middle-class Cheshire.

As both Sarahs are invited to tea with Queen Victoria, the history of Sarah Forbes Bonetta and of modern-day racism take centre stage.

Written by Janice Okoh, winner of the Bruntwood Playwriting Competition (2011), and directed by Dawn Walton, Artistic Director & Chief Executive of Eclipse Theatre, it is sure to be an engaging piece, so don’t miss out.

The Gift is performing at NST City on March 3-7th. You can buy tickets here.