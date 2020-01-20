Preview: The Importance of Being Earnest at The Annex

This farcical story markets itself as a trivial comedy for serious people, and it plays on the ever-relatable idea of wanting to become someone new and escape your responsibilities. The temptation is all too much for Jack Worthing (played in this production by Harry Seager) and Algernon Moncrieff (Jasper Marshall), as they turn to an alternative identity to avoid their obligations, who take the form of Cecily Cardew (Emily Dennis) and the domineering Lady Bracknell (Imogen King). Jake Collyer, Natalia May, Sam Pegg and Millie Pike complete the intertwined cast of this play, where a little white lie may be more than anyone bargained for.

The show is set to be full of laughs, as we follow along with Wilde’s clear cut, classic characters. Even for audience members not familiar with Wilde’s work, this story of twisted identity is sure to get the imagination flowing as we witness Gwendolyn’s desire, the wrath of Lady Bracknell, the absent-mindedness of Miss Prism, and the everlasting pursuit of love – and will we ever find out who Ernest is?!

Featuring a mysterious baby in a handbag, a burning question and a life lesson for all, this is a light-hearted production that will put a hearty smile on anyone’s face.

Come one and all to discover what it truly means to be Earnest!

The Importance of Being Earnest will be performing at the Annex Theatre from January 29th to February 1st.