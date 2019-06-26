Review: Trinkets

60 % 60 Charming A classic teen drama for the modern audience 6

On June 14th, Netflix released their latest original series, Trinkets, a high school drama about three students who become friends through their shared experience at Shoplifters Anonymous. The show is based on the novel of the same name by Kristen Smith, and stars Brianna Hildebrand (of Deadpool fame) as the leading character.

Trinkets is essentially every teen flick brought into the age of online streaming. The ten half-hour episode format makes for an easy watch and allows for more character development than the film format that would be standard for a similar plot. However, the teenage drama stereotypes are where Trinkets meets its downfall – the It Girl, the New Kid and the Social Outcast brought together in an unexpected way? We’ve seen it before. The drama and lies entangled in the story have become standards of the genre, and in this respect, Trinkets doesn’t really give the audience anything new.

Saying that, it is important to give this show credit where credit is due. With a diverse cast and a lesbian main character, it sets itself apart as a modernised high school story. Where other shows would flaunt this, Trinkets presents its progressive characters in a very natural way. Representation for a diverse audience is becoming increasingly important in the media, and Trinkets have achieved this very successfully, and without making a big fuss about it, which is refreshing to see. In this way, it really is a teen drama for 2019.

The plot, although stereotypical in many ways, is still well done, with just enough drama to leave it open for an intriguing second season. Main characters Elodie (Hildebrand), Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell) and Moe (Kiana Madeira) are developed and it’s easy to engage with their individual and collective storylines. The main theme of kleptomania and shoplifting is an interesting subject matter, especially the way it is represented in Trinkets. Not shown as just a pastime for edgy teenagers, instead as an unhealthy coping mechanism and an addiction that has a strong hold over the characters in the show. Trinkets also touches on some other serious themes throughout: grief, abuse and family tensions have their place in the plot.

Netflix’s Trinkets definitely has its charms. The show is a more unique take on an over-saturated genre, but it could afford to break free from some of the more obvious stereotypes that define it. It’s an easy binge watch, but don’t expect to be especially invested in it. I’m interested to see what direction Trinkets will take in the future, once it really finds its feet.

Trinkets is available to stream on Netflix now.