Review: Fleabag (Season 2, Episode 1)

100 % 100 Masterful Phoebe Waller-Bridge is back and better than ever in this astonishingly dark and hilarious comedy. Fleabag Season Two, Episode One certainly does not disappoint. 10

After a hiatus of one year – 371 days, 19 hours and 26 minutes on from the previous season – the BBC Three dark comedy is back (and somehow, even better than ever). With a stellar cast that bounces off the absolutely flawless script, the first episode of Fleabag Season Two is an absolute joy to watch. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (perhaps now better known as the writer of Golden Globe winning series, Killing Eve) simply cannot be stopped, for both her tremendous ability to script tragicomedy, and her power as an actress. Particular mention must be accredited to her talent in breaking the fourth wall, keeping a special connection between herself and the audience. This device is perhaps suggestive of her preference at directing her true feelings towards an imaginary entity rather than her own family.

The first episode of the new season can be summarised as “the dinner party from hell”. With Fleabag’s father now engaged to her “evil” Godmother (the tremendous Olivia Colman), the family sits around pretending to ignore the obvious tensions between various members of the family. An addition to the cast, which may have been seen as a risky move from Waller-Bridge, comes in the form of the family priest, played by the extremely talented Andrew Scott (BBC’s Sherlock). No ordinary Priest, he orders a tequila, swears freely, and talks about controversial topics with ease. There is no doubt Waller-Bridge wrote this character, and she wrote him marvellously. He fits into all of the scenes comfortably, providing an additional level of surprisingly dark humour. And, of course, only Fleabag would be attracted to a man of the cloth.

The first episode of the series only goes to show how Waller-Bridge is going from strength to strength. Her writing is arguably stronger than the whole of Season One (and that was truly amazing). I am so excited to watch the rest of the season, and am sure that Waller-Bridge will have even more shocking tragicomedy and dark humour waiting for us.

Fleabag, Season Two, is available each week on BBC Three (online), and is also being shown on BBC One, Monday at 10:35pm.

Click on the link below to watch a clip from the first episode of the second season of the BAFTA winning show: