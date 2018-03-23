Characters We Want to See in Super Smash Bros

It was recently announced that Super Smash Bros will be hitting the Nintendo Switch in 2018! Every time a new Smash Bros is revealed, it becomes a race to predict which characters will be entering the fray. We thought it would be fun to toss a few hats of our own into the ring, so here are our picks for fighters for the new Super Smash Bros.

Sora – Kingdom Hearts

Following the success of Cloud from Final Fantasy VII, I would suggest another famous Square Enix character – Sora from the Kingdom Hearts franchise! Sora’s playful personality and unique sense of fashion means he would fit right in with the rest of the cast of Super Smash Bros. The Keyblade would be a unique weapon that that could combine both physical and magical attacks. I would struggle to find a character more suited to join the fray. Furthermore, several Kingdom Hearts games have already appeared on Nintendo platforms. Although Nintendo have made it clear that they do not want to add too many 3rd party characters to Smash Bros, I believe that Sora would fit better than most characters in the game’s roster. With the Kingdom Hearts franchise spanning across multiple platforms, it isn’t impossible to think of Sora showing up in the upcoming game! – Jamie Prothero

Crash Bandicoot – Crash Bandicoot

It’s been a great year for everyone’s favourite orange marsupial, with his triumphant return to gaming in the N-Sane Trilogy hailed with positive reviews. It’s time for Naughty Dog to capitalise on Crash’s return to popularity, not to mention the N-Sane Trilogy getting a Nintendo Switch port, and announce he’ll be joining Mario, Sonic and Link in Smash Bros. It wouldn’t be difficult to do a sensible move-set for Crash – his spin attack and the Wumpa Fruit cannon can easily form a primary pair of attacks, whilst the crouch and forward role move would be useful defences. The spin tornado from Crash Bandicoot: Warped would provide ample jump recovery and a double jump for the accidental comic hero would compensate for his physical weakness. As for a Final Smash, obviously just don the Aku Aku mask and proceed to take on the power of the gems, smashing, bashing and crashing away everything and everyone in his path. The choice seems obvious and easy! – Robert Pratley

Cosmog – Pokémon Sun and Moon

Ever since the original Super Smash Bros, Nintendo have always introduced a new Pokémon to represent the latest games in the franchise. Pikachu made his debut on the N64, Pichu appeared in Melee, Lucario launched into battle in Brawl and most recently Greninja entered the ring. This means there is much speculation about who could be chosen to represent Pokémon Sun and Moon in Smash for Nintendo Switch. Decidueye, Incineroar and Tapu Koko are the fan favourites choices at the moment, but I think Cosmog stands a much better chance at joining the fray. Cosmog played a much bigger role in the story of Sun and Moon than any other Pokémon, even evolving into the legendary Solgaleo or Lunala depending on which version you played. He could function similarly to Luma in terms of moves, albeit separated for Rosalina. Cosmog already has a built-in Final Smash, the Pokémon able to release a huge wave on energy when threatened in Sun and Moon. While its design isn’t quite as cool as Lucario, Charizard or Greninja, Cogmog would stand out among the other Pokémon already featured in Smash. – Josh Nicholson

Waluigi – Super Mario

Waluigi is to Wario what Luigi is to Mario. Kinda cool, but overall just there to make the other look better. We’ve had Nintendo’s Year of Luigi – which ironically coincided with their worst financial results ever (RIP Wii U) and now we need the Year of Waluigi, starting off with the purple wonder getting a spot on the new Smash roster. It is quite obvious that he doesn’t need an original moveset or anything to really distinguish himself – effectively just copy everything for Luigi and recolour it. For a stunning Final Smash, Waluigi’s ‘Disappearing Act’ literally allows him to vanish. His score is reset, the player stops playing and everyone forgets he was even in the battle. When you return to the roster screen, Waluigi is gone. When you next load up the game, every character is Waluigi. Every sound is Waluigi screaming. Every shadow, every pixel, every button is Waluigi. Waluigi is everywhere and nowhere. Waluigi is life. Wah! – Robert Pratley

Ratchet – Ratchet and Clank

Don’t let the furry exterior fool you, Ratchet has been kicking ass and taking names since the early 2000s. He was part of the roster in PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale back in 2012, alongside the likes of Big Daddy, Kratos and Nathan Drake, but the Smash Bros clone wasn’t particularly successful and has yet to spawn a follow-up. So why not bring him in to play with the real big boys? The reliable lombax has always had an impressive array of weapons in his arsenal: ranging from the simple with the Pyrocitor (a glorified flamethrower) and the Buzz Blades (rapid-fire saw blades); to the surreal with the Groovitron (which causes enemies to dance uncontrollably) and the Sheepinator, which turns them into sheep – a potential Smash Attack in the making? Let’s not forget his trusty OmniWrench, which would be ideal for close combat and could be used as a chargeable projectile to send opponents flying off the screen. With companion Clank strapped to his back, Ratchet would be unstoppable – the small robot allows him limited flight, so the frustrating Super Smash Bros situation where you struggle to make it back onto the arena could be better avoided. – Joe Williams

Silver the Hedgehog – Sonic the Hedgehog

Silver the Hedgehog is the dictionary definition of “Great Concept, Awful Implementation”. Unlike the needlessly edgy like Shadow, Silver’s design is polished, controlled and quite cool. However, there’s one big problem. He made his debut in Sonic 06 – arguably the worst game of the last twenty years. From numerous graphical glitches, Silver’s own broken mechanics and a ridiculously complex story, it was shambolic. But Silver deserves redemption and adding him to Smash Bros could help with this. His telekinetic powers could allow for a unique moveset based on manipulating other characters and stage hazards. His levitation and teleport abilities could be used for jump recovery and fast movement. And finally, as a cruel but warranted reminder of where he came from: the ‘Telekinetic Overload’ Final Smash could see Silver’s powers overwhelm him, sending everyone else flying everywhere about the stage whilst the immortal line echoes: “It’s no use!” – Robert Pratley

Rich Uncle Pennybags – Monopoly

Enter the curly-moustached-fiend himself – the Monopoly Man! It’s an outside bet, but considering there’s a new Monopoly video game (seriously, people want that?) coming to the Nintendo Switch, stranger things have happened. His cane can serve as the all important Smash Attack with which to pummel his opponents, and when he jumps, a stream of Chance Cards could come fluttering out to squash the likes of Mario, Sonic and Link below. How about his Special Attack? An assortment of Monopoly pieces (everything from the thimble to the iron) come trotting out from under his top hat, attacking other players Olimar-style – a.k.a. being extremely annoying and rather ineffective. The Monopoly Man could be the next fearsome opponent in Smash Bros; just make sure you don’t confuse him with his good friend Pringles! – James Barker

Masahiro Sakurai – Nintendo

Forgot about Mario or Link, Masahiro Sakurai is the true face of Super Smash Bros and it’s a crime he hasn’t been included in the roster up until now. As the creator of both Kirby and Super Smash Bros itself, Sakurai is truly deserving of a spot among Nintendo’s finest. He also provides the dulcet tones of King Dedede – arguably the sexiest Nintendo character. As the literal god of Smash Bros, Sakurai’s Final Smash could literally just cut other fighters out of the game. How can Mario or Pikachu even hope to fight back against that?! He’s ultimately the one choosing who gets to join the fray, so there’s a chance that he might decree it one day. Of course, you could make a Mii of Sakurai, but that would be truly blasphemous! – Josh Nicholson

So they’re our picks for the upcoming Super Smash Bros! Although they’re not all incredibly likely, The Edge likes to dream big! What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

Check out the reveal trailer for the newest Super Smash Bros below!