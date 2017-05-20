Review: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Season 3, Episode 1)

80 % 80 Hilarious She's back and it's everything you've hoped for. 8

IT’S BACK!

If you don’t know what Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is, you’ve really been missing out. But fear not; all three seasons are available on Netflix, for all your binge-watching needs! Rather than attempting to summarise myself, I’ll let Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) explain: “I waited 15 years to get my life back, I got a job, I got a boyfriend, and then the world was like PSYCHE”. Now, here we are, at Season 3.

Not much has changed in the dynamic of the show. There are still flashbacks to Kimmy’s time in the bunker, which provide comedic moments as well as narrative drive. The colour palette is bright as ever, to match Kimmy’s sunny approach to life, and Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) continues to provide hilarious one liners. Kimmy has got her GED, and is aiming to go to college, which we can presume to be the story arc of the upcoming season.

The first episode saw a great deal more interaction with Kimmy’s captor, the Reverend (Jon Hamm), which only goes to highlight the crazy nature of the show. At the end of the last season we saw the Reverend calling her from prison asking for a divorce as he has met someone else, and the first episode continues that storyline. Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski), Kimmy’s former employer, encourages her to take away his power by refusing the divorce, which results in a number of phone calls between the pair. It’s an uncomfortable dynamic which, when taken out of the situation, is pretty messed up. But that’s the best part about the show; it’s utterly ridiculous and totally unique.

Episode 2 looks like it is going to be the best episode so far, with Titus doing a brilliant rendition of Beyoncé’s Lemonade. Binge-watching Season 3 will surely make for a joyous six and a half hours; just don’t consume it all at once.

You can binge-watch all three seasons of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix.