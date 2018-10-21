Doctor Who honoured by NASA with constellation name

Doctor Who has been honoured by NASA this week. They have just added a group of new gamma-ray star configurations, and they’ve been inspired by the cult TV show. The Tardis has been used to describe one of the newly discovered unofficial constellations. The reveal was used to celebrate 10 years of activity for the Fermi Gamma-Ray Space Telescope.

Gamma-rays in the sky, seen by our @NASAFermi telescope! To celebrate the mission's 10-year anniversary, scientists used Fermi sources to create a set of unofficial gamma-ray constellations. Explore the interactive map and find them all: https://t.co/m3pF7WHOQT pic.twitter.com/pPtiPfHJY1 — NASA (@NASA) October 19, 2018

Fermi’s website has been used to create an interactive celestial map, as the configurations are not visible to the naked eye.

Other pop-culture icons made their way onto the list. Godzilla, the Incredible Hulk and the Starship Enterprise are up amongst the Tardis.

In other news, Doctor Who has confirmed that the classic monsters wont be making a return this season. Chris Chibnall has said that: “this year we have new monsters and new faces, but as is relatively well-known, I’m as big a fan of the show has anyone”.

Doctor Who continues on Sunday night on BBC One.

Watch the trailer for the latest season of Doctor Who below: