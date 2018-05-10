Rewind: Arctic Monkeys – ‘Mardy Bum’

No look back at all things Arctic Monkeys can be complete without mentioning something from debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not. ‘Mardy Bum’ is one such track from the now classic album, which features quintessentially northern Alex Turner singing all about adolescent love and heartbreak. With lyrics which have been sung at every single house party I’ve ever been to (“Remember cuddles in the kitchen/Yeah, to get things off the ground” being a particular favourite), ‘Mardy Bum’ is one of those indie records you can stick on in any situation.

As we look forward to Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, it’ll be interesting to see if the Arctic Monkeys replicate the sound we’ve come to know and love, or risk trying something completely new. As much as it’s important for the band to continue growing with their sound, I hope they opt for the former and we have another collection of ‘Mardy Bum’-like tracks on our hands.

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino is out May 11th via Domino