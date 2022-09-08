Maisie Peters – ‘Blonde/Good Enough’ double single review: a real show of Maisie’s duality

Maisie Peters returns with a double release of two apparently polar opposite songs, and I have mixed feelings about them.

The West Sussex star has already proven her songwriting and musical talent with incredible release after release, but the release of Blonde just didn’t match up to the end product nor the previous release of pop-punktastic Cate’s Brother.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I think it’s a brilliant song and it definitely is Maisie Peters through and through, but as a follow-up to something as special as Cate’s Brother, it just didn’t do it for me. It’s a revengeful song about the power she feels after having dyed her hair and runs on the playful stereotype of the “blonde character” in relationships. I love it for sure, and sonically it’s definitely very fun and of course, the crowning glory is the bridge – as with every Maisie song. Maybe it was the marketing strategy, or maybe I am just very bias to Cate’s Brother but from the get-go, this song hides in the shadow of previous releases for me.

On the other hand, the second release Good Enough checks almost every box for me. I genuinely love the honesty of this song, and love that it’s a new direction from Maisie’s generally upbeat, electric guitar single campaign. It’s a vulnerable and honest track about being cheated on and feeling betrayed. Despite being a trope that the pop world certainly isn’t new to, she handles it with careful lyricism and powerful production, and of course a beautiful bridge. I loved this song to bits, and even though it doesn’t stand out to me among a lot of new music coming out at this point, it’s definitely something I love and listen to a lot.

Overall, I do think this release from Maisie is brilliant, but I think commercially, and also musically it does still sit in the shadow of her previous huge TikTok sensations and the incredible album. But she definitely hasn’t got anything to worry about despite it, she’s on a huge trajectory to success, and I wish her all the best.

