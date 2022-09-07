Sam Ryder – ‘Somebody’ single review: a feel-good record trapped in the wrong season

70 % 70 Solid Sam Ryder's first post-Eurovision single is an uplifting anthem, though it has far less impact being released so close to Autumn. 7

As a big Eurovision fan, I was naturally heartbroken when Essex’s Sam Ryder narrowly missed out on the United Kingdom’s first win for twenty-five years. This was especially heart-breaking, as his performance of number-two record (the UK’s highest charting entry for 26 years) SPACE MAN personified all that the competition is. Since, he has sung live at the likes of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, as well as at the Silverstone Grand Prix, with an alternate – and slightly controversial – performance of the national anthem.

His new single Somebody feels just as upbeat as his Eurovision song, with a fresh and uplifting sense of soul being breathed within the record, in true Sam Ryder smiley fashion. It is annoyingly catchy and had it `been released at the start of summer, I feel it could have eradicated all risk of him becoming a one-hit-wonder.

However, releasing such a feel-good record approaching Autumn makes its sentiments feel somewhat displaced.

Still, this should not detract from Ryder’s talent, and infectiously gleeful attitude to life and the industry itself, which will serve him well in the future, as a truly likeable personality. I do, however, fear that this record will get lost behind a sea of chart-climbers, leaving him forever known as the one-hit-wonder, forced to perform Space Man on a loop for the rest of time. Although perhaps his new collaboration with Sigala and David Guetta, Living Without You, will change his fate, having already amassed more Spotify streams than Somebody in under a week.

