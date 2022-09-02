BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’ single review: the girls are finally back with their usual catchiness and charisma

70 % 70 Good With their first release in almost 2 years, the K-pop superstars deliver a catchy song that plays to their strengths - though offers little different to past releases. 7

BLACKPINK are back in your area! After a 22-month hiatus (yes, it’s really been that long) Blackpink drops Pink Venom, a pre-release track before their upcoming album Born Pink is released on 16th September 2022, and it carries on the trend seen before from this girl group… It is extremely catchy.

BLINKS have been demanding for new music from the girls for a long time. For a group that has been in the industry for 6 years, it’s almost criminal that they haven’t even reached 30 songs. However, each release captures the attention of the streaming masses, and it comes as no surprise they’ve done it again.

Pink Venom’s chorus feels like it was made to become a trending sound on TikTok, a great way of promoting and boosting interest in the single. However, the rest of the song is a combination of different rhythms that are at times a little difficult to follow. It is undeniable that the song follows the usual blueprint for BLACKPINK’s title tracks, which some find to be a negative. I’d argue that playing to their strengths has boosted their career internationally. There isn’t a deep message to be taken from the lyrics which I don’t really expect from their songs, and it’s something that I don’t mind from time to time. I understand the want for a new sound from fans to hear something new from Blackpink and their producer Teddy Park, but I also think that ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’. the music video also continues to follow BLACKPINK’s trend of being visually stunning, with no story needing to be told, aesthetics and extravagance are all truly amazing.

Overall, the song has grown on me a lot, and that is definitely because at any random point I will start repeatedly saying ‘this, that, Pink Venom’. This single has excited many people for the release of their new album, and I can’t wait to see what the new songs have to offer.

Pink Venom is out now via YG Entertainment, you can check out the music video below: