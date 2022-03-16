Review: Imagine Dragons – ‘Bones’

80 % 80 Catchy A catchy release packed with punch and flair. 8

Imagine Dragons are truly one of those bands who unwaveringly never put a foot wrong when it comes to catchy releases packed with punch and flair. The bands’ latest single ‘Bones’ in preparation for their next album is no exception, as I am once again left revelling in the destructive glory of lead singer Dan Reynold’s musical brilliance.

I interpret the poetry of lyricism presented as a resurrection of feeling, emerging from entering a negative state of being, which leads you to question your existence and ultimately overcome your inner demons to solidify a sense of self-critical love and acceptance for yourself.

The song itself encompasses a gleeful sense of rock, which only strengthens as you consume the song again and again. It feels somewhat more contemporarily Indie in comparison to the raw grit and angrily-led melodies that are usually presented to us by Imagine Dragons, however the change is so subtle that it can neither be compared negatively nor positively in relation to their previous works.

‘Bones’ is cremated with an all-encompassing sense of fire and magic, burning a sense of rebirth in the minds of those listening to the latest single – I personally cannot wait to see what the band will share with us all next, as we expectantly wait to catch another glimpse of what the newest chapter means for the band, and wait to seek the answer of whether this subtle change of direction will be present for all remaining tracks of their upcoming album.

‘Bones’ is out now via KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records. Listen to it here: