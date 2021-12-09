Review: The Snuts – ‘Burn The Empire’

80 % 80 Politically-Charged The Snuts latest track is a deep dive into troubled politics through heavy guitar and anger-laced vocals. 8

Scottish indie rockers The Snuts have truly made a name for themselves in recent years, selling out venues upon venues with admiring fans – particularly in their home turf. Their latest single, ‘Burn The Empire’ offers the band’s political viewpoint in the form of energetic guitar riffs and fast-paced vocals.

I never thought it would be the case, but upon first listening to the track, I could’ve easily mistaken it for the latest release from pop band Bastille‘s with its opening speech exploring links between capitalism and control. The Snuts do not hold back their opinions: ‘Burn The Empire’ is an anarchic take on our current society. “Boris like a Morris Minor, old and obtuse” is a particular favourite line of mine, yet the band’s lyricism throughout the track never falls short of sticking up for the small guy and throwing it in the face of those with pre-determined power. There are plenty more lines like that to look forward to.

After the band recently stopped a gig at the O2 Academy Oxford upon noticing the horrific behaviour of some male attendees, it comes as no surprise that The Snuts latest single is a defiant melody against oppression. The track is powerful and incredibly catchy, building excitement for their new releases to come.

‘Burn The Empire’ is available to listen to now via Parlophone Records. Check out the ‘visualiser’ for the single below.