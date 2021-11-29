Review: FKA Twigs, Central Cee – Measure of a Man

100 % 100 Striking. There is incredible talent within this song. It is beautifully smooth and modern, showcasing a new side of Twigs. 10

When I first heard ‘Measure of a Man’ play on the radio, I was a little confused – haven’t we just had a Bond!?

After a little Google search, I decided that this was perhaps the modern sound of a spy film, rather than JUST a Bond – although the resemblance is quite striking. The track is from the new feature, ‘The King’s Man,’ which I now want to see. I suppose that is the goal of marketing the soundtrack’s single!

FKA Twigs’ return to the music sphere after 2 years’ absence has excited fans – and it is undeniable that she has come back with a bang. ‘Measure of a Man’ incorporates Twigs’ characteristic breathy vocals, but with a jazzy twist. Her melody is intricate and absolutely showcases her vocal talent. It is unlike her other tracks which have a shallower soundscape, but the stand out jazz melody of the vocals here truly suits Twigs.

Echoing Twigs’ own discography, the track has an electronic beat under a complex and wide instrumentation – giving it that liquid style we recognise across her work. The depth of sound and drama of ‘Measure of a Man’ suits perfectly both its cinematic purpose and its singer. Central Cee also features on this track, and though I can understand the motivation for his inclusion – he is a talented new rapper and incredibly successful having only been around a short while – I am not sure Cee fully fits into the song. With just one fleeting verse towards the end of a song which is also short, it seems a little forced. There could’ve been more done to blend Cee into the piece more seamlessly and give him a stronger presence.

Overall, I am a fan of this new work from FKA Twigs, featuring Central Cee. It gives that modern spy feel which is well recognised and loved, and tries to push conventions from the smooth jazz we call ‘Bond,’ into its own niche.

‘Measure of a Man’ is streaming now via MARV Music / Parlophone Records, and you can listen here: